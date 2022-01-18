High COVID-19 transmission continues as officals hope for end of omicron surge

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This past weekend’s storm left many citizens snowed in, and events canceled.

This included COVID-19 testing opportunities.

“We are certainly at extremely high community transmission right now,” says Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow, who says she’s hoping we’ve seen the peak of the omicron variant’s surge in Southwest Virginia.

“Our current case count is 51,383, which represents a 4,454-increase since last week,” says Dr. Morrow. “We know that across the country there are some states that are starting to trend down; we know that within Virginia there are some localities starting to trend down. Southwest has not. Southwest is still in that upward trajectory.”

Dr. Morrow believes the case count is likely much greater, due to lack of test availability, and at-home results being underreported

“There’s so much demand for the PCR testing that our labs are really overwhelmed.”

Dr. Morrow is also hopeful a community testing site option will be available by the end of the week.

Sites will be limited to 350 slots Monday through Thursday and will require an appointment.

Dr. Morrow says the recent winter weather may help reduce transmission, for now. As more at-home testing kits hit the market, surveillance of cases is likely to change in the near future, and people should still stay home and quarantine when necessary.

“If you have cold-like symptoms you should presume you have COVID,” advices Dr. Morrow. “We see 60 times more cases in people who are unvaccinated compared to vaccinated. But when we have this much disease activity you’re going to hear a lot of stories of people who are vaccinated who still get COVID. Thankfully, the risk of hospitalization and death is still much lower.”

