Lexington closes streets to clear snow

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington residents found some of their streets closed for a bit.

It was so the public works people could remove piles of snows thrown up when plowing streets during Sunday’s storm.

Lexington’s streets can be narrow, and when there’s that much snow, there’s just nowhere for it to go.

”It’s not like we’re out in the county and we have big open grass shoulders we can plow snow onto,” said Jeff Martone, Lexington Director of Public Works. “We’re usually impacting somebody’s entrances and sidewalks and we get our share of complaints here and there. And we have limited space to stockpile snow downtown, so when we get the bigger events, it’s better to haul it out.”

The snow gets taken out to Lexington’s Jordan’s Point Park.

