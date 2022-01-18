Advertisement

Main Lynchburg roads cleared, any iced-over spots not plowable

Primary and secondary roads were plowed before residential roads
A Lynchburg street that has been plowed, but not cleared completely due to bonding between ice and pavement.
A Lynchburg street that has been plowed, but not cleared completely due to bonding between ice and pavement.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A look around Lynchburg shows many main roadways dry and clear.

Lynchburg Public Works crews have been working around the clock to make this possible.

“We had real good results last night and we’re just trying to wrap things up,” said Clay Simmons, Lynchburg Public Works deputy director.

There are some icy patches that still remain.

But other almost completely iced-over roads have led to an increase in calls about residential street conditions.

“The plow truck has been there and what is leftover is the snow and ice that the plow simply can’t get up,” said Simmons.

Simmons says the issue is that a layer of snow and ice has bonded to the road, causing a sheet of ice that plows simply can’t get through.

He says it’s not the city’s policy to salt residential streets, meaning it’ll take time before those spots melt away.

“That material is pretty well bonded to the pavement and it is not gonna come up by any additional plowing, so it’s really one of those things it needs to melt away,” said Simmons.

He hopes Tuesday’s sunlight and above-freezing temperatures will help get these roads better. Anything left overnight will refreeze.

The department is also watching out for any potential winter weather later in the week.

