Man arrested for arson after Glasgow home destroyed

GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for arson after a Glasgow house was destroyed in a fire Sunday night, according to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office.

Jermale Fitz is being held without bond in the Rockbridge Regional Jail, charged with arson of an unoccupied dwelling, burglary and intentional damage to a monument.

No injuries were reported from the fire in the 3600 block of Glasgow Highway.

