Masks to be optional on Pulaski County school grounds

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Following Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order Number Two and Order of Public Health Emergency One, masks for Pulaski County Public School students will be optional on school grounds during the school day based on parent discretion.

The move will be effective as of Monday, January 24, 2022.

Masks will still be required when riding buses, in accordance with Security Directive 1582/84-21-01B from the Transportation Security Administration of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Guidelines regarding quarantining from the Virginia Department of Health will continue to be followed for positive cases and exposure to cases.

