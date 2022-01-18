Advertisement

Masks to be optional on Pulaski County school grounds

Masks will still be required when riding buses.
Pulaski County Public Schools
Pulaski County Public Schools(Pulaski County Public Schools)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Following Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order Number Two and Order of Public Health Emergency One, masks for Pulaski County Public School students will be optional on school grounds during the school day based on parent discretion.

The move will be effective as of Monday, January 24, 2022.

Masks will still be required when riding buses, in accordance with Security Directive 1582/84-21-01B from the Transportation Security Administration of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Guidelines regarding quarantining from the Virginia Department of Health will continue to be followed for positive cases and exposure to cases.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavin Haynes mugshot
Alleghany High School teacher arrested on child indecency charges
VDOT: Driving conditions improving but still dangerous in some areas after Sunday storm
Virginia State Police
Crashes impact western Virginia roads
Outage maps available to check storm-related power statuses
Tracking Winter Weather
JANUARY SNOWSTORM: Commonwealth digging out from snow and ice

Latest News

Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech drops employee COVID requirements
Cadets practiced by marching around post.
VMI cadets practice for inaugural parade
A sign at a 2021 school board meeting.
Bedford County School Board chairwoman details decisions to toss student mask mandate, contact tracing
Lucy Addison Middle School closed Friday due to water main break