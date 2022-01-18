Advertisement

NRV’s health district leader says more discussion needed on masking in schools

(Storyblocks)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The need for COVID testing continues to outpace availability for much of southwest Virginia.

But public health leaders, including Dr. Noelle Bissell, are hopeful we may be approaching the peak of our Omicron surge.

Dr. Bissell, leader of the NRV Health District and acting leader for the Mount Rogers and far Southwest health districts, said Tuesday in her virtual COVID update that hospitals in the region are still under significant strain, but cases in other parts of Virginia seem to be leveling off.

During the call, she was asked about the possibility that schools might do away with a mask mandate, considering Governor Glenn Youngkin’s recent executive order.

“Certainly, transmission can and will happen in schools with Omicron,” said Bissell. “But I have to say that looking at the data, my level of concern did go down that if masking does become optional it may not be the disaster that people are concerned it will be.”

That said, Dr. Bissell said there is also a need to consider state legislation requiring schools to follow CDC guidelines, which still currently calls for masking.

She anticipates much discussion this week, with better guidance to follow.

