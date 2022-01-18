Roanoke officials urge patience as clearing continues on neighborhood streets

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Roanoke has heard from hundreds of residents who were waiting for neighborhood streets to be plowed.

While crews were working to clear the pavement, the phones were ringing.

“There were 350 phone messages waiting for our transportation folks this morning,” Cowell told members of city council Tuesday afternoon.

Cowell defended the city’s response, and praised the employees who have been working night and day to clear city streets.

The city manager said employees from various departments have been working 12 hour shifts since Friday, pretreating and then clearing 1100 lane miles in the city.

And he said the city exceeded its goal of clearing 90% of major streets within 24 hours of the snow ending.

“Similarly, we have a 90% goal 24 hours after that happens to be able to clear our residential streets,” Cowell said in an interview. “That’s what we’re working on right now, so people get confused and say ‘well they said 24 hours.’ That won’t happen on residential streets.”

Before Monday night, the city had put down 1,000 tons of salt, and by midday Tuesday crews had applied 21,000 gallons of brine.

And Cowell said the city has adequate supplies for the next wave of winter weather, whenever it arrives.

