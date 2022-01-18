Southside crews continue winter storm response

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The temperatures are not as high today as we had hoped so we’re not seeing a lot of thawing, and the problem with that, is the snow and the sleet that we were seeing yesterday is compacted and frozen to the surface,” said Arnold Hendrix, Public Information Officer for the City of Danville

Despite these challenges, crews continue to work around the clock to keep the roads safe. At midnight, crews moved into residential areas and also started using sand treatment on the roads.

“It’s a tough job but that’s what they do. They planned for this, they expected this, they’re ready for it.”

Despite there being only a few reported car accidents across the Southside, Martinsville Fire and EMS has continued to stay busy with its normal operations.

“We’ve been extremely busy. We’ve brought in extra personnel,” said Fire Chief Ted Anderson.

The road conditions aren’t the only challenge crews face when responding to an emergency call.

“We have to deal with the driveways that most likely haven’t been shoveled and the sidewalks.”

With these challenges present, Martinsville Fire and EMS is asking residents to only call 911, if it is a true emergency.

“Consider the urgency of your call. Because we are putting all of our firefighters and first responders in jeopardy out on the streets, not to mention anybody else who may be traveling the street. If it is not an emergency, call a tele-doc, call your regular doc, try urgent care.”

Though these challenges continue, it won’t stop City and Emergency crews from doing their best to serve the community.

