State Police identify victim killed in Halifax County crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash from January 12 in Halifax County that killed a Roanoke man.

The victim has been identified as Sean P. Keoughan, 34.

Police say the driver of a Ford Edge was traveling on James D. Hagood Rd in Halifax, and hit a Chevy Trailblazer driven by Keoughan entering the intersection from S. Terry’s Bridge Rd.

Keoughan didn’t stop at the stop sign, according to police. The impact caused his car to flip.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were flown to Duke Medical Center to treat serious injuries. Neither were wearing seatbelts.

Keoughan died at the scene. He was wearing his seatbelt.

