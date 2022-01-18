Suspect in murder of Roanoke teen pleads guilty

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of two suspects in the murder of a Roanoke teenager has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Cinque Fayette, charged in the killing of 17-year-old Savion Scales in September 2019, entered a plea ahead of his trial that was set to begin this week.

He pleaded to First-Degree Murder and Use of a firearm in commission of murder.

As part of the plea agreement, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison on the murder charge, suspended after serving 12 years. He also will serve three years for the firearm charge, meaning a 15-year active sentence overall. He then will be on supervised probation for another ten years.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office tells WDBJ7 the plea agreement came after COVID-related court delays, including some witnesses who were set to testify during the trial but who will be on COVID quarantine during that time.

Scales was found shot to death in a vehicle at the corner of 13th Street SW and Chapman Avenue.

The other suspect, Ozmeik Clements, was sentenced in May 2021 after accepting a plea deal from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.