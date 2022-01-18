TSA is catching a record number of guns in carry-on baggage

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Transportation Security Administration has reported people are packing heat at record numbers in Virginia airports.

TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Tuesday that in 2021, agents stopped 98 firearms at Virginia airport security checkpoints as they screened carry-on luggage. It’s close to double those found the year before and greater than pre-pandemic records. Travelers are not allowed to pack guns in their carry-on luggage, but may travel with an approved firearm in their checked luggage if properly packed.

The upward trend is true for airports nationwide. TSA officers across the country detected 5,972 firearms at security checkpoints in 268 last year. And of those caught, about 86 percent were loaded.

Farbstein said there is nothing new about TSA requirements for traveling with a firearm.

“TSA has been in existence for 20 years,” she said. “But you were not allowed to bring a gun on a plane long before TSA even existed. Decades. It’s been decades. And so people do need to do some homework.”

Georgia’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport saw the highest number last year with a total of 507 firearms.

Farbstein said it’s important to know how to travel with a firearm before you head to the airport.

“Basically people were telling us they forgot they had their loaded guns with them,” she said. “The second most common excuse is that my husband packed my bag or my wife packed my bag. But I can tell you, none of those excuses fly.”

Those wishing to travel with a firearm can check the TSA regulations. Farbstein said it’s also important to check state and local rules in the places you are traveling to or from.

TSA can issue civil financial penalties of thousands of dollars as a repercussion.

