Advertisement

Bedford County man reported missing

Contact 540-586-7827 or 911 with helpful information regarding his whereabouts.
Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man was reported missing by family Monday after they last spoke to him this past Saturday.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, James Cary Mitchell, III may be driving a white GMC Yukon with Virginia plates: MRSJCM.

Mitchell has tattoos of his initials above his right eye and a tear drop below his right eye.

He has brown hair and blue eyes, and stands at approximately five-feet-seven inches. Mitchell weighs 185 pounds.

Contact 540-586-7827 or 911 with helpful information regarding his whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavin Haynes mugshot
Alleghany High School teacher arrested on child indecency charges
VDOT: Driving conditions improving but still dangerous in some areas after Sunday storm
Virginia State Police
Crashes impact western Virginia roads
Outage maps available to check storm-related power statuses
Tracking Winter Weather
JANUARY SNOWSTORM: Commonwealth digging out from snow and ice

Latest News

Roanoke City Council On Storm Response
Roanoke City Council On Storm Response
Local COVID-19 Update
Local COVID-19 Update
Appointment Of Mont. Co. Presence To Parole Board
Appointment Of Mont. Co. Presence To Parole Board
Deputy Pay Chat
Deputy Pay Chat