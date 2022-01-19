Bedford County man reported missing

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man was reported missing by family Monday after they last spoke to him this past Saturday.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, James Cary Mitchell, III may be driving a white GMC Yukon with Virginia plates: MRSJCM.

Mitchell has tattoos of his initials above his right eye and a tear drop below his right eye.

He has brown hair and blue eyes, and stands at approximately five-feet-seven inches. Mitchell weighs 185 pounds.

Contact 540-586-7827 or 911 with helpful information regarding his whereabouts.

