Covington clock getting facelift

The clock has been a feature on Main Street.
The clock has been a feature on Main Street.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A hometown landmark is undergoing a facelift.

Normally, the town clock in Covington would be standing above the sidewalk on Main Street as it has through winters and summers, but right now it’s in the shop for a renovation as well as some TLC.

The clock was donated by Hodges Jewelry and will be fixed up as it once appeared when first placed downtown by the Hodges family.

