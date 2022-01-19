Covington clock getting facelift

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A hometown landmark is undergoing a facelift.

Normally, the town clock in Covington would be standing above the sidewalk on Main Street as it has through winters and summers, but right now it’s in the shop for a renovation as well as some TLC.

The clock was donated by Hodges Jewelry and will be fixed up as it once appeared when first placed downtown by the Hodges family.

