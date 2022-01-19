Advertisement

Franklin County expanding broadband coverage through grant funding

(WNDU)
Jan. 19, 2022
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - – The Franklin County Broadband Authority has received grant funding awards from Virginia’s Telecommunication Grant Initiative (VATI) program for two new projects to bring broadband to many remaining unserved areas of Franklin County, according to the county.

The County was notified in December 2021 that it was awarded over $15.7 million in funding through the VATI grant program.

The County plans to invest up to $7.7 million of funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) into the projects over 24-36 months.

One project seeks to continue the counties partnership with Shentel by creating a new fiber network and adding an additional 3,500 premises to their current coverage area.

A second project with River Street Networks will provide high speed broadband services to over 2,000 homes and businesses in the hardest to reach areas in the eastern and southwestern portions of Franklin County.

“These projects represent a significant investment by the State of Virginia, Franklin County and our private partners in eliminating the digital divide in Franklin County” said Ronnie Thompson, Chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.

