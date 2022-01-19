Advertisement

Grand jury describes alleged relationship between Alleghany teacher and child

Gavin Haynes mugshot
Gavin Haynes mugshot(Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges filed against an Alleghany High School teacher are for a relationship he allegedly had with one minor over a period of almost a year, according to court records obtained by WDBJ7.

The records from Alleghany County Circuit Court describe Gavin Haynes as having a “custodial or supervisory relationship” over an unemancipated minor between June 2010 and May 2011, and that he at least proposed that the relationship be sexual.

Haynes was arrested Tuesday on 31 felony charges, each charge being “Taking indecent liberties with child by person in custodial or supervisory relationship.”

He is listed on the high school’s website as a physical education teacher, but has been on administrative leave for a year, according to a statement from the school district, which was notified of the accusations in January 2021. He is not allowed on school property for the time being.

