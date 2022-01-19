Harvest Foundation highlights hope in new strategic plan

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - You’ve probably heard the saying, “Hope is not a strategy,” but leaders of the Harvest Foundation might disagree.

Wednesday morning, they released a new strategic plan they say is centered on building hope in the community.

The foundation will maintain a focus on early childhood education, while supporting programs for young people, expanding access to healthcare, housing and broadband, and building a more vibrant economy.

Kate Keller is the Harvest Foundation President.

“We learned on the front line that a lot of voices are never heard in this community,” Keller said during a virtual event. “And we wanted to bring light to that, and you know figure out how we can help communities that don’t feel seen, feel seen, and meet their needs too.”

The Harvest Foundation is a nonprofit organization serving Martinsville and Henry County. It was established 20 years ago by the sale of Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.