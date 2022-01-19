Health Department organizing COVID testing events

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - It seemed like a scene from the past: A mobile testing center set up in the parking lot of Dabney Lancaster Community College.

“Testing in the rural areas has become something that we have been working very hard to try and fulfill,” said Christie Wills, the Roanoke-Alleghany Health District spokesperson.

It’s a challenge health and public safety officials were hoping was coming to an end.

“Well,” Alleghany County Public Safety Director Ryan Muterspaugh said, “we were hoping, but Omicron proved otherwise, so …”

“We also think that people gathering during the holiday season,” Wills explained, “maybe having relaxed their protocols that they were taking to protect themselves, that has contributed to the transmission.”

And so the health department and local officials have brought back events like this one.

“We have such community partners that have worked with us to scale up quickly,” Wills said, “and we’ve brought more testing events to the Alleghany Highlands residents.”

“It is sorely needed,” said Muterspaugh, “and we have a really good working relationship with VDH that has only been strengthened within the past two years in dealing with the pandemic.”

And for the folks who made appointments to come through this day?

“Hopefully,” Wills said, “people will get results within 24 to 48 hours at the outside.”

