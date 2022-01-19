Advertisement

Lord Botetourt High School football players shovel snow to raise money for new equipment

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Some high school football players have found a way to make some money for new uniforms while helping their neighbors.

Players with the Lord Botetourt High School football team shoveled snow to raise money for new equipment.

The team hasn’t been able to have a fundraiser for two years because of COVID.

The money will help the players get new uniforms for future seasons.

“We need new equipment. Our jerseys have holes in them, helmets expired, in need of new gear,” said Titus Hopkins, a Junior at Lord Botetourt High School.

The team has raised about five thousand dollars already.

You can still help them out, just head to a Bank of Botetourt location and make out your donation to the Cavalier Touchdown Club.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavin Haynes mugshot
Alleghany High School teacher arrested on child indecency charges
Following the potential for a late-week storm.
Mid-week front brings back unsettled weather to end the week
The storm remains east of the area this weekend with a few areas across Southside picking up a...
Overnight front brings showers, falling temperatures Thursday
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Women found dead after hit-and-run on Williamson Road.
Woman found dead after hit-and-run on Williamson Road

Latest News

Flooding in Hurley, VA.
United Way asks Youngkin for Hurley relief funding
Shoveling for a Good Cause
Shoveling for a Good Cause
Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver to their diners after the snowstorm.
Meals on Wheels is more than a meal
The clock has been a feature on Main Street.
Covington clock getting facelift