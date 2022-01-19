Lynchburg father arrested for the death of 2-month-old daughter

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg Father has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the death of his two-month-old daughter Tuesday, according to police.

On January 18, at 5:17 p.m. Lynchburg Police and the Lynchburg Fire Department were called to 2075 Langhorne Road, for an infant having breathing trouble, according to police.

Emergency crews tried saving the child’s life at the scene before taking her to Lynchburg General Hospital where she later died, according to police.

After an investigation, the child’s father William James Smith, 19, was arrested and charged with first degree murder, according to police.

Smith is being held without bond at the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail, according to police.

No other children were in the home, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Stevenson (434) 455-6116.

This is an ongoing investigation.

