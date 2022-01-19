Man arrested for taking gun used in fatal shooting at Martinsville restaurant

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man accused of taking a gun used in a fatal shooting at a Martinsville restaurant has been arrested and is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Delano Tomaz Ross, 44 of Martinsville has been charged with possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon and the willful concealment of physical evidence

Deputies were called late the night of January 14 to El Parral restaurant on Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville. They were told several people had been shot.

Two people were killed and two more hurt in the shooting, leading to the arrest of Laquon Moss for first-degree murder.

Afterward, investigators discovered a gun used in the shooting had been taken from the scene, and the taking of the gun was captured on surveillance video. That person was identified as Ross.

Anyone having information about this shooting is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

