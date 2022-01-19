Mid-week front brings back unsettled weather to end the week

Chilly to begin Wednesday with areas of refrozen ice to be wary of. Highs will be at the warmest levels this week before crashing back down after a mid-week front.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

We’ll see the warmest weather of the week on Wednesday thanks to a southwest wind. Highs will warm into the 40s for most despite increasing clouds ahead of tonight’s front.

Scattered rain showers will arrive late Wednesday evening into Wednesday night ahead of the strong Arctic front. Precipitation will initially be rain for everyone, but will likely change over to snow in the higher elevations into Thursday morning. Totals are expected to be minimal.

Our next front brings a cold rain changing to snow Wednesday night. (WDBJ Weather)

By Thursday afternoon, the front stalls along the coast with a weak disturbance riding along it. This provides the opportunity for even some light snow showers across the Southside Thursday evening. Any snow would be very light.

Much colder air arrives behind the front Thursday and Friday with highs only in the 30s Thursday and the 20s Friday.

A cold front will slow down and stall over the Mid-Atlantic with light snow showers possible Thursday ahead of a bigger system Friday into Saturday. (WDBJ7)

LATE-WEEK WINTER STORM

The same front that stalls will be the highway for several disturbances into the weekend. Models suggest several areas of low pressure could develop along it which may bring the Mid-Atlantic additional chances of wintry weather.

DATES TO WATCH WHAT WE’RE WATCHING CONFIDENCE Thursday Morning and Afternoon Cold front brings rain showers and potential for mountain snow and even burst over Southside during Thursday evening. Moderate to High Friday night into Saturday A southern storm may impact the Mid-Atlantic with snow or mix. Increasing chance that it will occur

The storm could go either way at this point. Inland track would bring more snow while a coastal track would bring a light event. (WDBJ7)

WHAT WE KNOW NOW

There are still lots of questions about the path of the low pressure which could bring more snow for the weekend. A more southerly solution would bring a light snow event to the region (under 6″), with highest totals toward Southside and less to the northwest. On the other hand, a more northerly track would introduce more accumulation (snow and mix) and could bring totals even higher toward Southside.

We should have more confidence by the time we get to Wednesday regarding the weekend storm. It has the potential to grow in strength and impacts, but at this time, models keep it lighter than the last storm. We will know more soon.

Behind the winter storm, it remains cold and breezy with highs only in the 30s for most areas.

