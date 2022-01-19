Advertisement

Montgomery County Sheriff appointed to Virginia Parole Board

Montgomery Co. Sheriff appointed to the Virginia Parole Board by Governor Glenn Youngkin.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin has been appointed to the Virginia Parole Board by Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Partin has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 1993.

He became Sheriff in 2016.

Partin was a vocal supporter of Youngkin’s campaign for Governor and was featured in one of his campaign ads.

He also served on Youngkin’s transition team.

“I believe the parole board is extremely important for a number of reasons,” Partin told WDBJ7, “and I am very excited, because I believe the parole board of the future is going to be extremely transparent.”

In a phone interview Tuesday afternoon, Partin said he expects to fill a part-time position on the parole board and continue to serve the citizens of Montgomery County as Sheriff.

