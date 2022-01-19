Advertisement

New AG Miyares joins states asking OSHA to withdraw vaccine mandate

(wdbj7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/AG’s Office Release) - Virginia’s new Attorney General, Jason Miyares, has joined other US attorneys general in a letter to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), asking the agency to withdraw its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large employers

The letter follows a 6-3 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court last week, which temporarily halted the Biden Administration’s OSHA vaccine mandate in response to a legal challenge brought by other state attorneys general.

OSHA has so far not withdrawn the emergency temporary standard (ETS), which would require vaccination for tens of millions of employees across the country.

“The Supreme Court was clear – the federal government does not have the authority to force Virginians to choose between their jobs and the vaccine,” said Attorney General Miyares.

“I promised to fight back against federal overreach, and protect the constitutional rights and individual dignity of Virginians. Today, I’m proud to announce that I’ve joined 26 states in fighting back against OSHA’s continued power grab attempt.”

In the letter, the coalition maintains the current OSHA mandate is unlawful because the agency does not have the authority to issue a broad vaccine mandate for larger employers.

To view a copy of the letter, click here. 

The letter was led by Kentucky and co-signed by attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

