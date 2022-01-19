Advertisement

New community COVID testing center set to open in Roanoke

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/VDH Release) - A community testing center (CTC) will open Thursday, January 20 at Valley View Mall in Roanoke, according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

The center will provide free Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19 to increase testing access. It will operate by appointment only and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

To make an appointment, click vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment. Appointments will typically be made available 24 hours ahead of each day’s schedule, according to RCAHD.

CTC test results will be automatically sent via text or email message to people being tested, usually within a few days, according to RCAHD.

Health officials say, “The Valley View Testing Center site is a welcome addition to RCAHD’s existing local community testing events, all of which will be appointment-only events going forward. Other RCAHD community testing events this week include Clifton Forge on January 19, as well as at Fincastle Baptist Church on Thursday, January 20. RCAHD will announce future testing opportunities on its website (vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke/covid-19-testing-locations/) through January.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavin Haynes mugshot
Alleghany High School teacher arrested on child indecency charges
Following the potential for a late-week storm.
Mid-week front brings back unsettled weather to end the week
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Bedford County man reported missing

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
COVID in Virginia: Hospitalizations down slightly; positive new-case test percentage drops
With the impending update of CDC mask guidance, Dr. Sanjay Gupta reiterates why an N95 is your...
Is it better to wear an N95 or cloth mask right now?
Registered nurse Scott McGieson wears an N95 mask as he walks out of a patient's room in the...
White House to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week
The latest data from the CDC shows 67% of people 5 and up in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.
Experts say more serious COVID variants likely after omicron