New community COVID testing center set to open in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/VDH Release) - A community testing center (CTC) will open Thursday, January 20 at Valley View Mall in Roanoke, according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

The center will provide free Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19 to increase testing access. It will operate by appointment only and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

To make an appointment, click vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment. Appointments will typically be made available 24 hours ahead of each day’s schedule, according to RCAHD.

CTC test results will be automatically sent via text or email message to people being tested, usually within a few days, according to RCAHD.

Health officials say, “The Valley View Testing Center site is a welcome addition to RCAHD’s existing local community testing events, all of which will be appointment-only events going forward. Other RCAHD community testing events this week include Clifton Forge on January 19, as well as at Fincastle Baptist Church on Thursday, January 20. RCAHD will announce future testing opportunities on its website (vdh.virginia.gov/roanoke/covid-19-testing-locations/) through January.

