Advertisement

One dead after crash in Amherst County

Police lights
Police lights(Gray News)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash occurring in the 500 block of Colony Rd in Amherst County early Tuesday morning, according to police.

A Chevy Silverado was traveling north on Colony Rd. when it ran off the left side of the road, hit a tree, went down an embankment and stopped in a creek.

The driver, Daniel W. Walker, Jr., 21, of Madison Heights, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavin Haynes mugshot
Alleghany High School teacher arrested on child indecency charges
Following the potential for a late-week storm.
Mid-week front brings back unsettled weather to end the week
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Bedford County man reported missing

Latest News

VDOT
Cleared: Tractor-trailer crash causing delays along I-77N in Wythe County
VDOT
Tractor-trailer crash in Botetourt Co. closes I-81N
Police lights
State Police identify victim killed in Halifax County crash
Montgomery County vehicle crash.
Crash in Montgomery County cleared