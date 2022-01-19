One dead after crash in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash occurring in the 500 block of Colony Rd in Amherst County early Tuesday morning, according to police.

A Chevy Silverado was traveling north on Colony Rd. when it ran off the left side of the road, hit a tree, went down an embankment and stopped in a creek.

The driver, Daniel W. Walker, Jr., 21, of Madison Heights, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.