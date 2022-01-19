President Sands announces new research center in Virginia Tech’s State of the University

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The start of another semester at Virginia Tech began Wednesday and was kicked off with a State of the University Address by President Timothy Sands.

While lauding the University’s progress, Sands also announced the launch of a new research center.

In his remarks, Sands took time to applaud students, faculty and staff for how they’ve pivoted during the pandemic. He said the efforts they’ve made helped the institution improve digital infrastructure. He lauded the university’s ability to provide a hybrid learning environment and flexibility, while recognizing the importance of in-person instruction.

He said the goal is to make Virginia Tech a leading global research university, while emphasizing support for underserved and under-represented students.

Wednesday he announced the launch of the Center for Quantum Information Science and Engineering; a field of study he said government, technology and defense groups are investing in.

“This new center will focus on quantum research and complimentary fields of quantum science and engineering, and will be supported by the strong engagement of our undergraduate students,” he said. “Together the new quantum center in Blacksburg and the future center in Alexandria will coordinate and elevate quantum research and education across the Commonwealth.”

Quantum research is broad. The center aims to bring together people from multiple backgrounds to work on things such as cybersecurity, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, progress continues at the Innovation Campus which is receiving support from companies such as Northrop Grumman and Amazon.

Sands said the university remains committed to improving infrastructure, mental health, accessibility and safety at the university.

