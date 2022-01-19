Advertisement

Troopers confirm two Marines dead in military truck crash in Onslow County

Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State troopers say two Marines have died and several others critically injured after a military truck crashed in Onslow County.

The accident happened around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Highway 210, that’s between Verona and Holly Ridge.

Sgt. Devin Rich with the Highway Patrol said the Marine 7-ton truck was making a right turn onto U.S. 17, lost control, and overturned. The Marines were thrown from the truck.

Rich said they will be investigating how fast the truck was going, “but we do know it was a little too fast for the right turn.”

A total of 19 Marines were on the truck. The sergeant said he knows that two victims were flown to area hospitals.

The Marines are assigned to the 2nd Marines Logistics Group which is based at Camp Lejeune.

Onslow County has sent multiple rescue units to the scene, while Camp Lejeune tells us that base fire and emergency services are on scene providing support. Ambulances also came from Pender and Jones counties.

Troopers say U.S. 17 is expected to reopen shortly to traffic.

