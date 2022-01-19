Advertisement

Cleared: Tractor-trailer crash causing delays along I-77N in Wythe County

The crash was at mile marker 26.6 Tuesday night.
VDOT
VDOT(VDOT)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared.

EARLIER STORY: A Wythe County tractor-trailer crash along I-77N is causing delays Tuesday night.

The crash was located at mile marker 26.6, according to VDOT.

Both the left shoulder and lane are closed.

Check back for updates.

