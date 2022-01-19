Advertisement

United Way asks Youngkin for Hurley relief funding

Flooding in Hurley, VA.
Flooding in Hurley, VA.(WVVA News)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - United Way of Southwest Virginia is now asking the Youngkin administration for disaster relief funds to help folks affected by the flooding in Hurley.

A letter sent to Governor Glenn Youngkin, asks for the authorization of monies from the Virginia Disaster Recovery Fund.

The request comes after United Way was denied FEMA funding for assistance.

Disappointed by FEMA’s decision, United Way’s President and CEO Travis Staton says federal formulas are not geared toward rural areas with smaller populations.

”We are a resilient community, we work, we collaborate, we are looking very much forward to working with the Youngkin administration to make sure Hurley gets the resources that are needed to help these families get their lives back on track.”

More than 200 homes and buildings were impacted by the flood last summer.

United Way says $3.5 million will be needed to help citizens repair and rebuild.

