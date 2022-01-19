Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Virginia Tech president delivers State of the University address

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech President Tim Sands is delivering his State of the University address Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the Anne and Ellen Fife Theater, in the Moss Arts Center’s Street and Davis Performance Hall.

Watch the live stream above.

It is also available for viewing on the Virginia Tech website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavin Haynes mugshot
Alleghany High School teacher arrested on child indecency charges
Following the potential for a late-week storm.
Mid-week front brings back unsettled weather to end the week
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Bedford County man reported missing

Latest News

While each speaker was only allowed 3 minutes, some went over the allotted time causing tension...
Roanoke County parents, teachers and students speak out about masks in schools
Roanoke Co. School Board Masking Meeting
Roanoke Co. School Board Masking Meeting
Roanoke City Schools to continue requiring masks
Pulaski County Public Schools
Masks to be optional on Pulaski County school grounds