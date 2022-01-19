Advertisement

Woman found dead after hit-and-run on Williamson Road

Women found dead after hit-and-run on Williamson Road.
Women found dead after hit-and-run on Williamson Road.(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police is investigating a fatal hit-and run after finding a woman dead on Williamson Road Wednesday morning, according to police.

Early January 19, Police were notified about a person with injury at the 3700 block of Williamson Road NW.

Roanoke Fire-EMS crews pronounced the woman dead on the scene.

Her identity will be released after the family has been properly notified.

The suspect vehicle has not been found and details are limited at this time. This is being investigated as a fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500.

