Amherst hardware store says winter supplies dwindling amid demand, supply chain issues

Hill Hardware says they still have some winter supplies left, but that they're staying busy.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - One Amherst hardware store says winter supplies have dwindled through high demand and supply chain issues.

Hill Hardware says they still have some winter supplies left. They credit that to ordering things as early as last summer.

However, they say demand is still continuing with the limited supply.

“We’ve sold a lot of snow shovels and ice melt and sleds and we still have some of all those available, but it’s been very busy,” said Walter Turner, owner.

Turner says they’re lucky to have what they have left as other places have run out.

