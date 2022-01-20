Bedford County petition asking for mask vote reversal garners hundreds of signatures

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Some Bedford County Public Schools parents have signed a petition asking the school board to reverse last week’s vote on masking in schools.

Last week, the school board voted to toss the universal mask mandate for students in schools, effective in February.

In response, a petition was created asking the school board to continue mandated masking per state law.

More than 350 people have signed that so far.

“There are many people who are concerned about each other and wearing masks is a really big way to show respect and care and concern and a real way to keep people healthy,” said Cindy Younghouse, petition creator.

Thursday night the school board is meeting to discuss moving the optional masking date up to Monday.

