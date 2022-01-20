Advertisement

Bedford County petition asking for mask vote reversal garners hundreds of signatures

The petition asking for a reversal on a vote the Bedford County School Board made last week.
The petition asking for a reversal on a vote the Bedford County School Board made last week.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Some Bedford County Public Schools parents have signed a petition asking the school board to reverse last week’s vote on masking in schools.

Last week, the school board voted to toss the universal mask mandate for students in schools, effective in February.

In response, a petition was created asking the school board to continue mandated masking per state law.

More than 350 people have signed that so far.

“There are many people who are concerned about each other and wearing masks is a really big way to show respect and care and concern and a real way to keep people healthy,” said Cindy Younghouse, petition creator.

Thursday night the school board is meeting to discuss moving the optional masking date up to Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The storm remains east of the area this weekend with a few areas across Southside picking up a...
Weekend storm a miss for most but a few rain/snow showers possible Thursday
Women found dead after hit-and-run on Williamson Road.
Woman found dead after hit-and-run on Williamson Road
Gavin Haynes mugshot
Court records list child indecency charges involving Alleghany teacher
William James Smith, 19, charged with first-degree murder.
Lynchburg father arrested for the death of 2-month-old daughter
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash

Latest News

Lexington City and Rockbridge County Schools to continue masking, despite governor’s executive order
Virginia Tech Launches Research Center
President Tim Sands announced the launch of a new Center for Quantum Information Science and...
President Sands announces new research center in Virginia Tech’s State of the University
WATCH: Virginia Tech president delivers State of the University address