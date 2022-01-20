Advertisement

Beekman scores 19; Virginia wins 66-61 at Pittsburgh

UVA sophomore Reece Beekman
UVA sophomore Reece Beekman(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Reece Beekman scored 19 points and dished out a career-high eight assists, and the Virginia men’s basketball team won 66-61 at Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

Beekman tied his personal-best with three 3-pointers in the game, and they all came in the 1st half, as the sophomore went 3-for-3 from behind the line.

The Cavaliers shot 50-percent from the field as a team (27-of-54), including an 8-of-11 performance by Beekman.

Jayden Gardner scored 14 points for the ‘Hoos, while Kadin Shedrick came off the bench to score 12 points in 16 minutes.

Kihei Clark had seven points and six assists for UVA, and the Cavaliers had an assist on 19 of their 27 baskets.

Virginia (11-7, 5-3 ACC) is scheduled to be back in action at NC State on Saturday at one o’clock.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The storm remains east of the area this weekend with a few areas across Southside picking up a...
Weekend storm a miss for most but a few rain/snow showers possible Thursday
Women found dead after hit-and-run on Williamson Road.
Woman found dead after hit-and-run on Williamson Road
Gavin Haynes mugshot
Grand jury describes alleged relationship between Alleghany teacher and child
William James Smith, 19, charged with first-degree murder.
Lynchburg father arrested for the death of 2-month-old daughter
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash

Latest News

Hometown Hoops-North Cross
Hometown Hoops-North Cross
Lord Botetourt High School football players raise money for new equipment
Lord Botetourt High School football players shovel snow to raise money for new equipment
Liberty Flames
McGhee leads Liberty over Jacksonville 88-49
Liberty Star Enters National Spotlight
Liberty Star Enters National Spotlight