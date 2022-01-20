Charges upgraded, added for former officer charged in Capitol attack

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One felony charged has been added to the indictment against a former Rocky Mount police officer charged in connection with the January 6, 2020 attack on the Capitol.

Thomas Robertson, and his co-defendant Jacob Fracker, also a former Rocky Mount police officer, were set to appear in court virtually Thursday for a status conference before Washington D.C. District Judge Christopher Cooper.

The status conference did not happen and is set to happen at a later, undefined date.

But new court documents show a superseding indictment has been added to the docket for both defendants.

According to that indictment, Robertson also faces a Civil Disorder charge, which is a felony. Two other misdemeanor charges Robertson was already facing have been upgraded to felonies as well. According to prosecutors, while at the Capitol Robertson was carrying a large wooden stick. Prosecutors called this a “deadly and dangerous weapon,” thus upgrading the charge.

There were no changes to the indictment for Fracker who faces one felony charge and three misdemeanors.

Indictment by Pat Thomas on Scribd

