Ghislaine Maxwell requests new trial after juror interviews

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of the jury's second note during Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York.(Elizabeth Williams | Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell has formally requested a new trial, less than a month after her conviction on sex trafficking charges.

In a Wednesday letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, Maxwell lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said the motion for a new trial had been filed under seal and requested that all submissions related to “Juror No. 50 remain under seal until the Court rules.”

The motion for a new trial had been promised by Maxwell’s lawyers, who had raised concerns about media interviews following the verdict in which the juror said he had been sexually abused as a child.

