Henry County urges responsible pet ownership after fatal shooting of family’s dog

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry County grand jury has chosen not to indict a man on felony animal cruelty charges.

A joint statement released by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Commonwealth Attorney’s Office aims to provide more clarity surrounding the shooting of two German Shepherd pets in Bassett in December of 2020.

No charges were filed against the man who shot the dogs, killing one of them. This led to an uproar from the community on social media.

The statement reads in part:

Our offices did not believe the property owner acted with the requisite criminal intent required to prove a case of felony animal cruelty. However, and out of an abundance of caution and fairness to all parties involved, the facts of this case were also presented this week to a Henry County Grand Jury. Following the presentation of the evidence, and answering questions posed by the grand jurors, the neutral investigative body did not find sufficient probable cause to issue and sustain a felony indictment for animal cruelty. Having investigated this matter fully, presenting it for a possible charge, and applying the facts to the applicable law, the matter is now finalized and settled.

The closing paragraphs of the statement remind pet owners of the local ordinance “leash law,” asking citizens to take the necessary precautions to keep their pets under their control.

