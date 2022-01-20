Henry County votes to support allowing residents to vote on Martinsville reversion

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Board of Supervisors has voted to support new legislation that would allow residents to vote on Martinsville’s town reversion process.

Two bills have been presented to the General Assembly that say people in the city of Martinsville would have to vote before the city can revert to town status.

Conversations about the town reversion process took a step back last month when Henry County leaders voted to back out of the voluntary settlement agreement between the county and the city.

