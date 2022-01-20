HOMETOWN HOOPS: Page Moir returns to coaching ranks with a diverse squad at North Cross

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s safe to say North Cross hoops coach Page Moir knows a thing or two when it comes to coaching basketball in the Roanoke Valley.

As the head man at Roanoke College for 27 years, Moir racked up more wins than any other head coach in Maroons history.

And now, he’s back in the coaching game at the high school level with the Raiders.

“Well, I love being in the gym, and this is a fun place to be, " said Moir. “I’ve known so many people at North Cross recruiting over so many years, so when the opportunity became available, I was excited about having the opportunity to interview for it and get it, and it has not disappointed. It’s a great place to be. I love being back at the gym and really enjoying being around the young men that I’m coaching right now, and we’re excited about getting into the meat of our season.”

“I think seeing him as the Roanoke College coach as a young kid definitely gives him an upgrade,” said junior Landon Trail. “I think him at Roanoke College almost putting up 100 points a game is pretty impressive, so definitely some respect there for Coach Moir.”

Moir acquired a North Cross team not only with an abundance of talent, but one that also boasts some international flair.

“We’ve got a young man from Malaysia. He’s probably the first Malaysian gentleman that I’ve ever met,” said Moir. “We’ve got a young man from England, a young man from Vietnam involved with the program. It’s fun. It adds international flavor to the school that you just can’t replicate at many other schools.”

Senior Matthew Trott hails from Malaysia and transferred to North Cross last year after playing his first two high school seasons in Maryland.

He says the American game is a bit different than the one he grew up with.

“It’s very different,” said Trott. “In Southeast Asia, I was the massive tall center kid. Over here, I’m more of a guard/forward. I don’t play much center because I’m not that big compared to the guys here and they’re definitely a lot more athletic here than they were back in Southeast Asia.”

With a diverse team, both in talent and ethnicity, Moir says North Cross was the perfect place for him to coach, with top-notch facilities and the support of Raider Nation putting the cherry on top.

“One thing I love over here, we have three courts, so you have opportunities to practice and have your own court at practice and practice at the same time every day,” said Moir. “We’ve got great student support, too. I’ve been excited about the student support we saw early in the season. I’m hoping now that we’re back in school, they’ll come back to us and watch how much we’ve progressed.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.