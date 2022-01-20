Advertisement

London-bound jet returns to Miami over maskless passenger

FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a...
FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, reported a loss of $931 million in its fourth quarter.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An American Airlines flight to London had to turn around and return to Miami after a woman on the plane refused to wear a face mask.

That’s what American Airlines says happened on the Wednesday night flight. The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport without incident.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said Thursday that American Airlines staff dealt with the passenger administratively.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The storm remains east of the area this weekend with a few areas across Southside picking up a...
Weekend storm a miss for most but a few rain/snow showers possible Thursday
Women found dead after hit-and-run on Williamson Road.
Woman found dead after hit-and-run on Williamson Road
Gavin Haynes mugshot
Court records list child indecency charges involving Alleghany teacher
William James Smith, 19, charged with first-degree murder.
Lynchburg father arrested for the death of 2-month-old daughter
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash

Latest News

The petition asking for a reversal on a vote the Bedford County School Board made last week.
Bedford County petition asking for mask vote reversal garners hundreds of signatures
While some states are seeing a decline in cases, others are seeing their hospitals stretched to...
Rise and fall of omicron in the US
In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President...
U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia
President Biden sparking confusion by suggesting an unpredictable response to any Russian...
Biden comments raise stakes in Ukraine