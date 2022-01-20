Advertisement

Man who opened fire on a Roanoke gay bar two decades ago has died

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The man convicted of opening fire at a Roanoke gay bar has died.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said Ronald Gay died of natural causes last Saturday at a hospital.

Gay was convicted and serving back-to-back life sentences for the deadly shooting at Backstreet Cafe in Sept. 2000 that killed one man and injured six others.

Gay had been serving his sentence at Deerfield Correctional Center.

