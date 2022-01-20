Advertisement

New Girl Scout cookie hits the streets

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new Girl Scout cookie called Adventurefuls is part of this year’s cookie rollout.

Cookie booths are back in-person this year, or you can order them online here.

CEO Nikki Williams of Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline says, “It’s wonderful, it’s a brownie-like cookie with a caramel cream center, chocolate drizzle and a hint of sea salt. And it’s so good. What’s really exciting about it is that it’s not like any of the other cookies in the lineup, so it really does stand alone. It’s been a big hit.”

Cookies are $5 a box.

