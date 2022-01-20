Rain/snow showers today as another system just grazes our area this weekend

THURSDAY

Look for scattered rain showers early Thursday which may lead to spotty snow showers during the afternoon as the cold air catches up to the precipitation.

By Thursday afternoon, the front stalls along the coast with a weak disturbance riding along it. This provides the opportunity for even some light snow showers across the area late Thursday afternoon into evening. Any snow would be very light, generally under 1″.

Much colder air arrives behind the front Thursday and Friday with highs only in the 30s Thursday and the 20s Friday.

A few snow showers may be possible if the cold air catches up to the moisture Thursday afternoon and evening. Any amounts would be light. (WDBJ7)

FRIDAY

The same front that stalls along the coast will be the highway for several areas of low pressure Friday into Saturday. Models have come into better agreement that the storms will remain along the coast with very little impacts to Southwest Virginia. This may end up being one of those events where we get missed, with the heaviest snow toward the coast. This trend will keep the highest snow totals along the Interstate 95 and 85 corridors, but much lighter snow showers may reach areas along the Hwy 29 and 501 corridor across the Southside.

THE WEEKEND

If the storm happens to take a slight jog back to the northwest, areas across the Southside may get a Trace to 1″ or so of snow. Any precipitation would occur from late evening to sunrise Saturday. Areas toward the Roanoke and New River Valleys and Highlands, may see a coating at best. Many locations may never see a single snowflake with the weekend event.

The storm remains east of the area this weekend with a few areas across Southside picking up a coating to 2". (WDBJ7)

MUCH COOLER WEATHER

Behind the winter storm, it remains cold and breezy with highs only in the 20s and 30s for most areas over the weekend with lows in the teens and single digits. Very little melting will occur with anything that does melt refreezing at night.

Most of next week remains below average with highs in the 30s to near 40.

Temperatures remain cold through the next 10 days. (WDBJ Weather)

