Advertisement

Residents stranded on snow-covered roads

Dundee Avenue in Southeast Roanoke on the morning on January 20th, 2022.
Dundee Avenue in Southeast Roanoke on the morning on January 20th, 2022.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Taxpayers in Roanoke say they are tired of the city slacking on snow removal.

In the aftermath of Sunday’s storm, many are still stuck, unable to drive down their streets.

Terrie Mason and William Hodges say there’s been no snow removal or trash service all week on Dundee Avenue in Southeast Roanoke.

While many main streets have been cleared with a snowplow, Mason says theirs has been neglected.

“We keep getting told they’ll be here today, and I keep giving my name and address, nothing,” recalls Mason of her phone interactions with city employees. “My husband has made phone calls, we sent emails, even my husband emailed the mayor.”

As a result, they’re still unable to move their vehicles. or check on older family members.

“We’ve had to cancel medical appointments, vet appointments for our dogs, we can’t get out,” says Mason. “This is all going to turn to ice and there’s going to be no getting in and out.”

“Please come plow the road please come put down snow. I understand this was a big snow event. I understand everybody’s tired. Please don’t leave me stuck,” adds Mason.

Officials with the city of Roanoke say road crews continue to work around the clock to clear neighborhood streets down to the bare pavement.

An update from a city representative Thursday afternoon states the Transportation Team has begun addressing the parts of Dundee that are not yet cleared.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The storm remains east of the area this weekend with a few areas across Southside picking up a...
Weekend storm a miss for most but a few rain/snow showers possible Thursday
Women found dead after hit-and-run on Williamson Road.
Woman found dead after hit-and-run on Williamson Road
Gavin Haynes mugshot
Court records list child indecency charges involving Alleghany teacher
William James Smith, 19, charged with first-degree murder.
Lynchburg father arrested for the death of 2-month-old daughter
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash

Latest News

Hill Hardware says they still have some winter supplies left, but that they're staying busy.
Amherst hardware store says winter supplies dwindling amid demand, supply chain issues
Snow Makes Downtown Parking Difficult
Snow Makes Downtown Parking Difficult
Parallel parking is limited right now due to snow banks, but for some patrons, parking has not...
Roanoke residents, businesses express concerns over parking in downtown with leftover snow
Lord Botetourt High School football players raise money for new equipment
Lord Botetourt High School football players shovel snow to raise money for new equipment