Residents stranded on snow-covered roads

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Taxpayers in Roanoke say they are tired of the city slacking on snow removal.

In the aftermath of Sunday’s storm, many are still stuck, unable to drive down their streets.

Terrie Mason and William Hodges say there’s been no snow removal or trash service all week on Dundee Avenue in Southeast Roanoke.

While many main streets have been cleared with a snowplow, Mason says theirs has been neglected.

“We keep getting told they’ll be here today, and I keep giving my name and address, nothing,” recalls Mason of her phone interactions with city employees. “My husband has made phone calls, we sent emails, even my husband emailed the mayor.”

As a result, they’re still unable to move their vehicles. or check on older family members.

“We’ve had to cancel medical appointments, vet appointments for our dogs, we can’t get out,” says Mason. “This is all going to turn to ice and there’s going to be no getting in and out.”

“Please come plow the road please come put down snow. I understand this was a big snow event. I understand everybody’s tired. Please don’t leave me stuck,” adds Mason.

Officials with the city of Roanoke say road crews continue to work around the clock to clear neighborhood streets down to the bare pavement.

An update from a city representative Thursday afternoon states the Transportation Team has begun addressing the parts of Dundee that are not yet cleared.

