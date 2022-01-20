Roanoke residents, businesses express concerns over parking in downtown with leftover snow

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On the third day post snow, the streets of downtown Roanoke are mostly clear.

Traffic is again moving at a normal pace.

But consumers and business owners alike now face a new problem.

”I don’t think parallel parking is gonna happen, you just have to find the open spot,” said resident, Sam Hodges.

Bryan Raitter//Well Hung Manager// “People are trying to make it an option, but it’s been a struggle,” said Bryan Raitte, a manager of Well Hung Vineyard.

The city is aware, but director of public works Mark Jamison says there’s not an instant fix.

”There are a number of parking decks downtown that certainly have some availability. I understand that there’s some cost to that but in the short term we would ask for some flexibility and some patience,” said Jamison.

For some patrons, the snow banks are a non issue.

”I’ve got 4-wheel drive so it’s alright to me, I’ve got four wheels, so it don’t bother me,” said resident Richard Newbill.

But it’s not just about the parking, it’s the walking, too.

”They’re just not clearing the sidewalks, you could bust it in a lot of places,” said Hodges.

The focus for the plows continues to be neighborhoods. According to Jamison though 40 truckloads of snow were removed from downtown Tuesday night, the same will happen Wednesday night.

”We’ll keep going until it’s gone or it melts. And obviously we’re looking at the potential for another storm Friday, not as severe as this one. But our folks continue to work hard around the clock and will continue to do so as long as necessary,” said Jamison.

”It’s a lot of snow, so all I can do is bless them and hope they can get that thing done in time,” said Newbill.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.