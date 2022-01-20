Advertisement

Suspect in child indecency case given bond with conditions

Gavin Haynes mugshot
Gavin Haynes mugshot(Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A judge approved a $10,000 secured bond Thursday for the suspect in a child indecency case in Alleghany County.

Judge Ed Stein said the bond comes with conditions that Gavin Haynes, an Alleghany High School teacher, not have contact with any of the victims or any children not related to him, and he’s not allowed on school property or other places where children may congregate.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Gardner said the 31 charges against Haynes cover repeated incidents of sexual activity, or solicitation for sexual activity, with four high school students between 2010 and 2020.

Defense Attorney Charles Moore assured the court Haynes is not a flight risk or danger to the community.

Haynes appeared via video screen from the Alleghany Regional Jail next door to the courthouse.

Haynes was arrested Tuesday on the felony charges, each charge being “Taking indecent liberties with child by person in custodial or supervisory relationship.”

