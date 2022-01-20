Advertisement

Virginia lottery game jackpot hits $1 million mark for the first time

By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 20, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game jackpot hits the $1 million mark for its January 20 drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.

This is the first time the jackpot has grown to the million-dollar mark since the game launched October 26, 2020.

The previous highest jackpot for the game was $894,591, a couple who bought their ticket at Wal-Mart in Waynesboro won.

The last jackpot for the game was hit on December 12, when a ticket bought in Richmond won $279,963. The jackpot reset to the $100,000 starting point and has kept growing. Since then sales of Cash 5 with EZ Match tickets have generated an estimated $1.6 million in profits for K-12 education in Virginia.

