Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled, Texas teen found

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Texas was canceled Friday afternoon.

Austin Police Department said the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive task force has located the missing 14-year-old girl who went missing from Austin.

A suspect in her disappearance, Hector Avila, has been taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, law enforcement said.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Youngkin at a Roanoke COVID testing site
Governor announces COVID action plan
The greatest impacts from wintry weather will be across eastern Virginia Friday night into...
Rain/snow showers this evening; weekend system grazes the region
Ronald Gay
Man who opened fire on Roanoke gay bar two decades ago dies
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead

Latest News

Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast
Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new...
Texas man charged with election threats to Georgia officials
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a...
Judge: University of Florida can’t stop faculty in cases conflicting with state
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his first year in office.
Biden plans to communicate more in second year in office, White House says