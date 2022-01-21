Advertisement

Blustery & cold today; winter storm grazes the region

A front brings much colder conditions leading into the weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRIDAY

The same front that stalls along the coast will be the highway for several areas of low pressure Friday into Saturday. Models have come into better agreement that the storms will remain along the coast with very little impacts to Southwest Virginia. This system will just graze the eastern part of the area, with the heaviest snow toward the coast. This trend will keep the highest snow totals along the Interstate 95 and 85 corridors, but much lighter snow showers may reach areas along the Hwy 29 and 501 corridor across the Southside.

A winter storm will just graze the eastern part of our area with a little light snow.
Most of the accumulating snow stays to our east.
THE WEEKEND

If the storm happens to take a slight jog back to the northwest, areas across the Southside may get a Trace to 1″ or so of snow. Any precipitation would occur from late Friday evening to sunrise Saturday. Many locations may never see a single snowflake with the early weekend event.

Highs this weekend remain in the 30s.
MUCH COLDER WEATHER

Behind the coastal storm, it remains cold and breezy with highs only in the 20s and 30s for most areas over the weekend with lows in the 20s and teens. Very little melting will occur with anything that does melt refreezing at night.

Next week, a gradual warming trend early in the week will give us two days near average MON-TUE before another cold front ushers in colder temperatures for the second half of the week.

