Bull Elk taken illegally in Buchanan County

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is searching for answers after a 6x7 bull elk was found dead approximately 300 yards west of the Elk Release site in the War Fork area of Buchanan County.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is searching for answers after a 6x7 bull elk was found dead approximately 300 yards west of the Elk Release site in the War Fork area of Buchanan County.

Conservation Police Officers with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources found the elk on Thursday, December 30. DWR officials gathered and processed multiple pieces of evidence and projected the time of death to be during the previous week.

Contact 1-800-237-5712, WildCrime@dwr.virginia.gov or text DWRTIP to 847411 with helpful information regarding the case.

“You can also send anonymous tips via tip411.”

